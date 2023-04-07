SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Spring is finally arriving in Utah, which has raised concerns about flooding risks throughout the state. As the spring runoff from Utah’s incredible record-breaking snowpack fills rivers and reservoirs, another concern comes in the form of a rise in the mosquito population this summer.

Flooding can result in a very large population of “floodwater mosquitos,” due to eggs laid in moist soil that hatch when they dry out. Despite the rise in the mosquito population, Utahns won’t have to worry about any higher risk of catching mosquito-borne diseases.

Mosquitos are known to carry diseases such as the Zika virus, West Nile virus and malaria among others. Thankfully, only certain types of mosquitos are actually capable of spreading germs and diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), mosquitos that don’t spread germs that could make people sick are known as “nuisance mosquitos,” which include mosquitos born immediately following floods.

While there is no increased risk of getting sick of floodwater mosquitos, these mosquitos live up to their name of being a nuisance. Floodwater mosquitos can be aggressive biters and will still get as much blood as they can, especially from those who are out cleaning up after a flood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are a few things Utahns can do to help fight off nuisance mosquitos and protect their homes from potential unwanted blood-suckers.

The first and best way to control a mosquito population is by removing their habitats from around your home. The CDC recommends removing standing water where mosquitos could lay eggs at least once a week. This includes emptying, scrubbing or throwing out any items that could hold water including tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, bird baths, flowerpots, and trash containers.

Blocking off containers with lids or a wire mesh with small holes can help stop mosquitos from getting into places to lay eggs. Larvicides and outdoor insect spray can also control the insect population outside the home where they may rest and lay eggs.

Inside the home, the CDC recommends installing or repairing window and door screens and using air conditioning. Indoor insect foggers or sprays should be used to kill mosquitos and treat areas where they rest. Mosquitos like to rest in dark, humid players such as under the sink, in closets, under furniture or in the laundry room.

While outdoors, to avoid getting bit, the CDC said people should wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants as well as use insect repellent and bug spray.

If bitten, wash the bite with soap and water and use an ice pack to help reduce swelling and itching. The CDC said using a mixture of baking soda and water can help reduce the itching as well. As tempting as it is, the CDC said not to scratch the bites as it could lead to infection.