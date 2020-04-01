Will rent be deferred in Utah during the COVID-19 crisis?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– April first means rent or a mortgage payment for many is due.

But with the recent impacts the covid 19 pandemic is having on the local economy, some may find it hard to pay.

The Utah House Democratic Caucus is calling on Governor Herbert to temporarily prohibit eviction, late fees, and collection fees for renters and small businesses for 60 to 90 days.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Governor says he is weighing every option.

“There is a third party–our banks and financial institution that have the mortgages on these properties they are willing to forgive foreclosure and give grace on the mortgages,” Governor Herbert said.

It runs deep, potentially impacting landlords as well.

“We hope there is an opportunity for them to work together to maybe give some forgiveness or delay the payment of rent. We understand that landlords have mortgage payments they have to make and rely on the rent,” Governor Herbert said.

State numbers show 1 in 3 Utahns rent and nearly half of all American live paycheck to paycheck. COVID-19 could be impacting paychecks for non-essential workers or those laid off or experiencing a cut in hours.

State Representative Brian King says temporary rent deferment could lessen that burden.

“Look after those who are evicted or on the verge of eviction because they have lost their jobs or because they are sick,” Utah House Democrat Representative Brian King said.

Relief is coming by way of a stimulus check from Washington.

The CARES Act was past last month and provides up to $1,200 dollars per adult and up to $500 per child.

Lawmakers say those checks are expected mid- April, just in time to pay bills in May.

So what about April? Well, Representative King says there is still time to act and urges folks in need to talk to their landlords or bank lenders.

The state is looking at taking options to help with COVID -19 related issues.

The governor says a special session is likely in the coming weeks.

