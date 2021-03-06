Will Ogden’s Twilight Series be returning this summer? Here is what officials say

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Concerts are the hallmark of Ogden summers, and as COVID-19 restrictions loosen up, one is left to wonder if some things will return to normalcy, such as the Ogden Twilight Series.

The Ogden Twilight Series is a world-class concert series that visits the Ogden Amphitheater on Thursdays in June. But due to the coronavirus, that may not be the case for 2021.

According to Ogden Twilight Officials, concerts will remain postponed until further notice.

“As you know, with COVID everything has sort of been in limbo. We’re very much in that same place, but we can at the very least let you know our current intentions/game plan,” the team shares.

To compensate for summer losses, the team says they will try to host a-ten-show Ogden Twilight concert series in 2021. However, the event would start in August and potentially run as late as the first or second week of October if needed.

“We’d love to squeeze all of the shows into August and September if possible,” they add. “Again all of this is in limbo. It comes down to vaccine deployment, health guidelines, artist availability, etc… if we can safely host the shows before August, we’ll consider it, but that seems risky as of right now.”

Visit ogdentwilight.com for more information.