Will Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow stand trial together?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are named together in the same indictment for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, but Vallow has been ruled incompetent for trial — at least for now.

So will the two face trial together?

On Wednesday, prosecutors pushed to have Chad Daybell’s proceedings be put on pause in line with Vallow, whose court case has been stayed for 180 days over mental health concerns.

“I am going to set one trial, one trial for both defendants,” said Idaho District Judge Stven Boyce.

“And we’ll hope we can get both defendants to trial,” added Boyce.

“But where there’s now a delay and no one knows how long that delay is going to be, at some point we may have to reconsider,” said Boyce.

In May, Daybell and Vallow were indicted on murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

Greg Skordas is a defense attorney and former prosecutor.

“Chad certainly has the right to a speedy trial. Especially where he’s in custody. He doesn’t have to wait until Lori’s competency is restored before he has his trial. He wants to go to trial now. The state, of course, doesn’t want to have two trials,” said Skordas.

“If Chad goes to trial by himself, certainly his attorneys are going to point the fingers toward Lori. And if Lori goes to trial alone, her attorneys may do the very same. That’s another reason why the state would like them tried together,” added Skordas.