Wildfire threatens structures, prompts evacuations in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to wildfire threatening structures in Kaysville/Fruits Heights area.

The Francis Fire is estimated at 50 acres and “growing rapidly.”

City and county law enforcement agencies are currently evacuating the following areas:

  • Adams Canyon trail system
  • East of Crestwood Growers
  • Oakmont- 1375 East and 1800 East
  • Mountain Road – 200 North to the gun range and the split to 650 North

An evacuation center has been set up at the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse west of Highway 80 on 200 North.

The Utah Red Cross said it is aware of the situation and working closely with local fire authorities.

Utah Transit Authority said the Fruit Heights Park and Ride is closed for emergency crews. Bus routes in the area will be impacted.

Photo of Francis Fire taken from the Bella Vista neighborhood off Highway 89 Monday, September 16, 2019. Photo: Nancy Skaggs

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

