Wildfire threatens structures, prompts evacuations in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to wildfire threatening structures in Kaysville/Fruits Heights area.

The Francis Fire is estimated at 50 acres and “growing rapidly.”

City and county law enforcement agencies are currently evacuating the following areas:

Adams Canyon trail system

East of Crestwood Growers

Oakmont- 1375 East and 1800 East

Mountain Road – 200 North to the gun range and the split to 650 North

An evacuation center has been set up at the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse west of Highway 80 on 200 North.

The Utah Red Cross said it is aware of the situation and working closely with local fire authorities.

Now dubbed the #FrancisFire in Fruit Heights—50 acres already burnt with winds pushing flames quickly. Winds are sustained at more than 30mph and the Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory in place will cause erratic, dangerous fire behavior. @abc4utah #utwx pics: N. Skaggs pic.twitter.com/meAL8YIcym — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 16, 2019

Utah Transit Authority said the Fruit Heights Park and Ride is closed for emergency crews. Bus routes in the area will be impacted.

Due to the #FrancisFire, Fruit Heights Park and Ride is now closed for emergency crews. Rt 455 will not be able to service it while crews are working, Rt 473 will turn off Hwy 89 and Main St then go East on 200 N to drop off passengers before turning back onto Hwy 89. — UTA (@RideUTA) September 16, 2019

Photo of Francis Fire taken from the Bella Vista neighborhood off Highway 89 Monday, September 16, 2019. Photo: Nancy Skaggs

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: