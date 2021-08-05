Wildfire threatening structures near Parely’s Canyon

UTAH (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.

According to Unified Fire Authority, the fire is burning just east of Plateau Drive and Sequoia Drive and is estimated to be three to five acres in size.

The fire is threatening nearby structures, but no one is being evacuated from the area at this time.

Officials say a majority of the flames have been put out.

This photo shows the charred aftermath of the flames as it moved through a field.

Courtesy: Unified Fire Authority

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.