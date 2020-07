PROMONTORY UTAH (ABC4 News) – A new wildfire has started in Northern Utah in Box Elder County

Utah Fire info is reporting the fire is threatening structures in the old town of Promontory.

NEW START

Resources reponding to a new start in Box Elder County. Fire is threatening structures in the old town of Promontory. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/QqD9tV8SJA — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 26, 2020

Promontory, Utah is a historical site for the driving of the Golden Spike and the meeting of east meets west with the connection of the transcontinental railroad.