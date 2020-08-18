Wildfire smoke and general air pollution can cause increased risk of respiratory issues — including COVID-19

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – When a wildfire burns, fine particles from the smoke are released into the air, and a physician said those particles can lead to an increased risk of respiratory issues – including COVID-19.

During summer months, Dr. Denitza Blagev, a pulmonary medicine physician with Intermountain Healthcare said — at this time of year — there’s always a concern about wildfire particulates and poor air quality, leading to irritation of the lungs as well as heart issues.

“It gets not only into your lungs where it can cause inflammation, but also into the blood stream where it can increase risk of these other things as well,” Blagev said.

While a number of respiratory issues can flare up due to the outside air, Blagev said there’s also an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure during periods of high air pollution.

“It’s really those fine, fine particles that are just the right size to breathe in and actually get into your circulation,” Blagev said.

Because COVID-19 is a respiratory infection, she said this too, may increase that irritation – advising that people take caution when outdoors.

“The air pollution exposure can both increase your risk of getting COVID and getting sick with COVID and other viral infections,” Blagev said.

Blagev said recent medical studies suggest exposure to poor air quality increases a person’s risk of contracting a viral infection – even if they do not have any pre-existing respiratory issues.

“Having that air pollution kinda primes you and makes it easier for you to get an infection,” Blagev said. “So, we’ve seen that in flu and other viruses, and it’s been observed in COVID as well. So, higher air pollution exposure increases your risk of getting COVID and getting sick from COVID.”

While cloth masks help limit the spread of COVID-19, Blagev said these masks are not protective against the particles that come from wildfire smoke or general air pollution.

“Those particles are just so tiny, they go right through the masks,” Blagev said.

Blagev said people should balance the amount of indoor and outdoor air they take in and check current air quality conditions.

Current conditions (by county) can be observed through the Utah Department of Environmental Quality website.

