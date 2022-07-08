UPDATED: 7/9/22 2:12 P.M.

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that the Halfway Hill Fire is estimated at 6,640 acres as of Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say erratic wind gusts grounded the fixed-wing air resources.

See video of a Type 1 helicopter at the scene of the fire below:

UPDATED: 7/9/22 11:33 A.M.

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that Red Flag Warning weather conditions are expected on Saturday.

Officials say it will be very hot (with temperatures at 100 degrees), windy (25 mph with gusts at 35 mph) and dry (relative humidity down to 5%).

Moderate fire growth was reportedly observed on the Halfway Hill Fire overnight. More fire crews are arriving on Saturday and will be working on constructing fire line.

Air resources will be assisting in Saturday’s operations, and an updated acreage is anticipated later in the afternoon.

Fire officials say they are trying to protect homes and communities, of course, but are also trying to protect habitat for wildlife.

Officials have made road and area closures for the Dry Creek Fire including Oak Creek, Dry Creek, and Fool Creek Roads.

See below for a map of the Dry Creek Fire area closure.

UPDATED: 7/8/22 10:05 P.M.

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A total of five fires are confirmed to have started in Millard County Friday.

“Everything happened at once,” said Millard County Mayor Mike Holt.

This is the view from Fillmore as fire burns on the mountain tonight. Winds are calm but the glow is unmistakable

Holt says his biggest concern was the toxic smoke spewing from the tire-shredding plant in Fillmore.

When Holt first arrived at the tire fire he was told there were five, but when he left there he was told there were seven.

The tire fire was put out around 8 p.m., but two other wildfires are still spreading.

Everyone in Virginia Hills has been evacuated.

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations are underway in Oak City Canyon and the Virginia Hills subdivision due to two rapidly growing wildfires — along with a structure fire.

The first wildfire — the Dry Creek Fire — is burning in Millard County, just east of Oak City. Utah Wildlife says the fire is rapidly growing and is at an estimated 1,200 acres.

15 local fire departments have responded to this fire.

Officials say the fire is human-caused and under investigation.

A second fire — the Halfway Hill Fire — has also sparked in Millard County, this one located southeast of Fillmore. It is currently estimated to be close to 425 acres in size, with both fire personnel and air resources on the scene.

The structure fire was at Fillmore Industrial Park where the tire-shredding plant is on fire.