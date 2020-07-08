Wildfire prevention billboard theft in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, July 7, a wildfire prevention Billboard was vandalized and stolen at the Fivemile pass recreation area in Tooele County.

Company officials say they have coordinated with Tooele County to place these signs in an effort to help remind people of what they can do to prevent wildfires in the area.





Allegedly, an individual cut the sign structure off of the trailer, left it in the dirt, and then stole the trailer.

The trailer was ditched on the side of the highway, due to a flat tire.

The owners say the damage was significant and they believe someone saw the crime or knows something about it.

If you have any information contact Mike Pearson at mpears26@gmail.com