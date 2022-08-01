UPDATED MONDAY 8/1/22 6:34 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested for the wildfire growing east of Springville after he allegedly was using a lighter to burn a spider.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the man told law enforcement that he was using a lighter to burn a spider.

The fire is called the Springville Fire and is at 40 acres and is still growing, according to Utah Wildfire.

Courtesy: Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF

Following his arrest, deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack.

He is being booked into jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wildfire growing into Utah County, several agencies on scene

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wildfire that started in Springville has now spread to parts of Utah County according to the Provo Fire Department.

According to Captain Sam Armstrong of Provo Fire, officials were called about a “mountain side fire” around 4:43 p.m. The fire is now called the Wildland Fire.

The Wildland Fire is being pushed by wind and initially started in Springville, but is now being taken over by Utah County Fire.

Utah County Fire, Springville Fire, Mapleton Fire, two Provo Fire Stations, and Spooter and Tank Drop helicopter.

The cause of the fire is unknow, but it is actively growing about half a mile from its initial starting point.