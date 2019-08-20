Wildfire burning top of Birch Creek Canyon

BIRCH CREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews responded to a wildfire burning at the top of Birch Creek Canyon east of smiths.

Fire officials say the fire is burning on Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Land and wildland crews are handling the fire. They say smoke from the fire is visible from the valley.

The fire has burned about a tenth of an acre up in the wilderness and fire officials say crews are waiting until morning to extinguish the fire.

US Forest services will reportedly have a crew of five to hike up on Tuesday morning to assess the fire.

Officials say crews will not be able to use chainsaws, so they will use handtools and they work to control the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

