GROVE PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, just days before the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer begins, the Utah Department Of Transportation (UDOT) held a press conference in Memory Grove Park. The 100 Deadliest Days is the time period between memorial day and labor day when deadly crashes almost double on Utah roads.

UDOT they are already seeing more traffic fatalities heading into the holiday weekend than any other year in the last two decades.

“Not since the year 2000 have we had traffic fatalities higher than they have been than in this point in the year. On this day in 2020, we had lost 86 people, last year it was 108, and as of today, 116 have lost their lives on Utah roads,” said John Gleason, a spokesperson with UDOT.

Today, pleading with people to remember to drive safely, Jordin Petersen Seamons shared her story of how a drowsy driver impacted her family and left her young daughter without a father.

“At 24, I found myself widowed, and a single mom and there’s not a day goes by that I don’t still feel the depth of that pain,” she said.

Just two days before Christmas in 2018 Jordin, her husband Devin, and their two-year-old daughter Lyla were on their way to see the lights at Temple Square.

That’s when, in a matter of seconds, her whole life changed forever.

“I all of a sudden see a car crossing over multiple lanes,” she said.

A gray SUV crossed the median and hit them head-on, causing their car to flip six times. Her husband died at the scene, while Jordin and her daughter were taken to the hospital.

“He died because we got in the crossfire of someone else’s irresponsible choice. A driver had fallen asleep at the wheel after having only three hours of sleep the night before,” she said.

Jordin Petersen Seamons says she and her husband Devin were practically inseparable since they met at a young age.

“I tell people all the time I married the boy that I loved since I was 12,” Jordin said.

She says that every day, she is affected by what happened by not having him by her side anymore. But she shares her story with the hope that no one else will have to go through what she and her daughter experienced. She pleads with others that as we head into the 100 Deadliest Days to remember to drive safely.

“It’s our responsibility, not just for our own sake, but for everyone else around us to do that. We hope and pray that other people will take it seriously. That we will drive cognitively, that we will drive aware and that we will drive safely,” she said.