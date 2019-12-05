Days
Widow of Officer Joseph Shinners: ‘It’s been a long year of missing him.’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, the widow of Officer Joseph Shinners spoke about the last year without her husband — and the difficulties of raising their newborn child without a father.

“We had been trying to have another baby, that’s what we were trying to do.,” said Kaylyn Shinners.

Three days after her husband’s funeral, she found out she was pregnant with their second child.

“Over time, as I let the idea set in — I realized what a blessing it is. And I’m so grateful that Logan’s going to have a brother to go through this with. That they will always have each other,” said Shinners.

One big goal now is to attend a memorial in her late husband’s name in Washington DC along with over Provo officers. They’re trying to raise $85,000 for the trip.

According to the GoFundMe:

Team #JoeShinners and the Provo Police Mutual Aid (PMA) is asking for your support to send selected officers and extended members of the Shinners family to attend the ceremonies in Joe Shinners name during National Police Week 2020. Our goal is to raise $85,000 and we need your help to properly thank not only Master Officer Shinners posthumously, but also those who served with him, loved him and will forever feel the void of his ultimate sacrifice.

