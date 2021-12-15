Widespread damage, outages reported after Utah snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 2,200 people in Utah were without power — down from more than 10,000 at the height of the snowstorm.

Downed trees, sagging with snow, littered sidewalks in many neighborhoods throughout Salt Lake and beyond. Some of those trees blocked roads, like a tree under an active power line in downtown Salt Lake.

“We have plans to continue to work through the night,” said Jasen Lee, spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power.

“While we were hoping that most everyone would have their power back this afternoon, we know there are still some people being impacted. That may go through the night and into tomorrow,” added Lee.

One Salt Lake resident woke up to his car nearly buried in the snow — a problem, he told ABC4, because he has a serious heart condition and needed transportation to see his doctor.

“The front and back windows are completely covered,” he said.

“I’ve got 4 feet of snow up against the car,” he added.

But a stranger offered to give him a ride, one of many acts of generosity on display across Utah as folks dealt with so much snow.

Nearby, half a dozen strangers worked together to shovel snow — then push another car out of its overnight parking spot.

“It’s just a random act of kindness ya gotta do. we all come together we can help everybody,” said Cyrus Margolies, who helped push out the car.