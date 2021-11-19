Why you may hear a siren at the Utah State Prison on Friday

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – If you live around the Utah State Prison and notice an escape siren or increased personnel on Friday, don’t be alarmed.

Draper City Police say the Utah Department of Corrections will conduct a large-scale escape drill at the prison from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

The drill will include possible noise – like the escape siren – and increased activity by personnel.

Because this is only a drill, police ask that you do not call 911 – they are aware of the drill.

The prison recently saw many of its culinary staff be sent into quarantine amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

