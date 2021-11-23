Why West Jordan residents will hear sirens on Tuesday

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – If you live in or around West Jordan, don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens on Tuesday.

Crews at the Rio Tinto Kennecott Mine are conducting an evacuation drill late Tuesday morning.

During the drill, the mine’s sirens will be heard in and around West Jordan, city officials share.

Those living near the mine in Copperton, Herriman, Daybreak, Oquirrh, and Kearns may even hear the sirens.

Officials say the evacuation drill is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23.

Draper residents experienced a similar situation last week when the Utah State Prison conducted a large-scale escape drill.