Why South Jordan’s Chick-fil-A is closed

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – If you were looking forward to grabbing a chicken sandwich for lunch today in South Jordan, you may have noticed the Chick-fil-A on District Drive is closed.

The South Jordan location is one of over two dozen Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the Beehive State.

The restaurant, located near The District, the shopping mall near Daybreak along Bangerter Highway, will be closed until fall.

A message from owner Becky Pickle explains why:

“We are closed for an exciting remodel until this fall. We can’t wait to welcome you back in to a brand new restaurant! We have some big changes coming we know you will love! Our Mountain View Village location is only 2.5 miles away, and their dining room, drive-through, and delivery options are open and our team is ready to serve you there in the meantime! Thanks for allowing us to continue serving you at that location while we give this one a full remodel. See you soon!”

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the South Jordan location is the only one in Utah closed for remodeling.

While Chick-fil-A has not yet responded to ABC4’s inquiry about what a remodel at Chick-fil-A South Jordan may look like, a blog post by the company from October 2020 may offer some insight.

The company says its location outside of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, is the first Chick-fil-A restaurant rebuilt using “modular construction.”

“Unless you’re in the building design industry, you’ve likely never heard of modular construction. But, for the Chick-fil-A® Restaurant Development team, the concept has been top-of-mind for several years as the group explored innovative ways to improve the brand’s restaurant remodeling and rebuilding process,” the post reads.

If you are unfamiliar with construction terms, have no fear – modular construction is simple. It means part of the building is constructed offsite, transported to the location, and set in place at the building site.

According to Chick-fil-A, sites undergoing modular construction remodeling will look the same but have three benefits – improved efficiency and time savings, consistent quality, and a more sustainable building process.

In a video included in the Chick-fil-A blog, seen below, the company says the remodeling process takes about 12 weeks, largely faster than the 22 to 23 week timeframe previously seen.

It is unclear if the South Jordan Chick-fil-A is undergoing the same remodel.