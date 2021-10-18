Who’s the best? New study ranks the best colleges in Utah

(ABC4) – With college applications for seniors coming up, Utah students have quite a few choices for higher education in the state.

To make the decision easier, a new study by WalletHub takes a closer look at a few top universities while considering their strengths and weaknesses.

The full study compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The key measures are grouped into categories including faculty resources, student selectivity, cost/financing, campus safety, campus experience, education outcomes, career outcomes.

In order, the top-ranked colleges in Utah are Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), University of Utah (U of U), Utah State University (USU), and Southern Utah University (SUU).

BYU ranked highest for admission rate, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary. U of U took the top spots for best student-faculty ratio and gender and racial diversity. USU took top honors for the least amount of on-campus crime.

The most diverse campuses in Utah are the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, and Utah State University. The toughest school to get into is Brigham Young University, followed by the University of Utah, Utah State University, then Southern Utah University.

BYU grads report the highest amount of post-graduation median salaries, followed by U of U, USU, and SUU. Utah State University is the safest campus followed by Brigham Young University, University of Utah, then Southern Utah University.

To check out the full study for both Utah universities and colleges around the country, click here.

A quick look at Utah school stats:

School Snapshot: Brigham Young University-Provo (1 = Best):

1st – Admission Rate

3rd – Net Cost

4th – Student-Faculty Ratio

2nd – On-Campus Crime

3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Utah (1 = Best):

3rd – Admission Rate

4th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

4th – On-Campus Crime

1st – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Utah State University (1 = Best):

4th – Admission Rate

2nd – Net Cost

2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

1st – On-Campus Crime

4th – Gender & Racial Diversity

3rd – Graduation Rate

3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary