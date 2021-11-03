‘Who’s next?’: Casting starts for Real Housewives of SLC’s third season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Are you a fan of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?’ Here’s your chance to be on the show.

Monday night, producers of the show not only confirmed it’d be back for a third season but that casting is underway, as first reported by Radar Online. A post to Twitter, seen below, encourages those interested to email rhoslccasting@shedprod.com.

Casting has OFFICIALLY started for Season 3! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/OMxxPyU7ly — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) November 1, 2021

Bravo, where RHOSLC airs, has not yet confirmed casting is underway.

This comes as two of the show’s stars – Jen Shah and Mary Cosby – are facing two different court cases.

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, are accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah pleaded not guilty to the federal charges earlier this year.

Cosby and her 19-year-old son, Robert Jr., have been charged with providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Details about the case have not yet been released, but Cosby is said to have pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor counts. The alleged offense took place this spring.

There is no word yet on if either of these women or any others are leaving the show.