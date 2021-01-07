Who would protect the Utah State Capitol if a breach occurred?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — With the recent breach of the United States Capitol, many wonder what would happen and who would protect the Utah State Capitol if the event were to take place locally.

Wednesday, as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory, the Nation’s Capitol was placed on lockdown.

It was announced an “external security threat” was taking place and no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex as violent clashes broke out between President Donald Trump supporters and police.

U.S. Capitol Police, who protect Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help as crowds overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding.

During the breach, four people died, a woman was shot, and officials say three others died in “medical emergencies.”

If any security breach were to happen at the Utah State Capitol, the Utah Highway Patrol, UHP, would protect the capitol and its occupants.

Lt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4, UHP troopers handle all security measures at the Utah State Capitol.

The capitol has its own section of the Utah Highway Patrol, Section 18. The section comprises UHP troopers who protect the capitol, capitol grounds, personnel, and visitors 24/7 365 days a year.

Utah’s governor acts as Commander and Chief over the Utah Highway Patrol. Lt. Street says troopers assigned to the capitol also provide executive protection assigned by the state to Utah’s Governor.

In any threatening situation, UHP troopers would also protect anyone who might be at the capitol at the time of the incident.

Utah’s capitol building is open to the public. Lt. Street says Utahns are “lucky” to explore the in and outside of the Beehive State Capitol. A privilege that deserves to be respected.

“This poses challenges to the security,” Lt. Street adds. UHP members assigned to the capitol have tools necessary to keep the building safe, Lt. Street shares. Contingency plans for possible events have been made with local and federal partners willing to step in and assist if needed.

Lt. Street says the Salt Lake City Police Department, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Unified Police Department, and the Utah National Guard, whose assistance must be ordered by the Utah governor, are always on standby.

UHP troopers are not the only resource used to protect the capitol. Lt. Street says they have teams who use open-source media info gathering assets to predict what will happen or who will gather at the capitol. He says they use public social media posts to help them make a “game plan for what’s expected.”

According to The Utah State Capitol website, in 1888, Salt Lake City donated 20 acres of land, then known as Arsenal Hill, to the Utah Territory for the construction of a capitol building.

In 1909, years after Utah became the 45th state in the Union, the state legislature approved a seven-man Capitol Commission to oversee a state capitol’s design and construction. Capitol construction commenced in 1912 and was completed in 1916.

For over 100 years the Utah State Capitol has been one of Utah’s most prominent landmarks. State and our nation’s capitol buildings are often referred to as “People’s House,” where safety should be felt and instilled.

