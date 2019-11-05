Who will be the next mayor of Salt Lake City?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour set up shop at the historic City and County building in downtown Salt Lake City ahead of Election Day.

Tuesday, Salt Lake City voters will be choosing the 36th mayor for Utah’s capital city.

This is already a historic election. This election marks the first time in city history that two women are competing in the Mayoral General Election.

Candidates State Senator Luz Escamilla and Salt Lake City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall join Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills and Emily Florez to share why they are running for mayor and what makes Salt Lake City so special to them.

SENATOR LUZ ESCAMILLA

SALT LAKE CITY COUNCILWOMAN ERIN MENDENHALL

