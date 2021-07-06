Who was Masako Kenley?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – From the time Masako Kenley went missing to her body being discovered, friends, family, and the community have flooded social media with memories of the 53-year-old woman.

Her niece, Jessica Wolf, posting to Facebook Tuesday morning, describing Kenley as someone who brought fun, excitement, and life to every situation.

“You wanted to have a good time? Have someone who was up for anything? You needed someone to be there for you? You called Masako,” she wrote.

In her post, Wolf shared photos of Kenley with family.

While family and friends grieve the loss of Kenley, coworkers at the United States Postal Service are too.

Kenley’s supervisor, Jill Jensen, said her unexpected death that’s been ruled a homicide is a loss that’s felt by many.

“She touched more than just her fellow employees. She touched strangers who came in, truck drivers, you know, everyone,” Jensen said.

Kenley worked at USPS for 20 years, Jensen said, and she remembers Kenley as a happy, kind, and loving person who was willing to help others.

“Even last week, she offered to come in on the holiday to work,” Jensen said.

As they try to move forward, family, friends, and coworkers hope Kenley’s memory will live on.

“Regardless, every morning I would see her, she would say hello, and that was with everyone. Even people who didn’t really know her, just seeing her, just her great attitude, her great smile,” Jensen said.

“Masako was truly a light in our family. You ask any family member, and they will GUSH over how much they love Aunt Masako,” Wolf wrote. “They ALL think she is their best friend. She is the first person you call if you need help with anything!”

Jensen told ABC4 News grief counselors were brought in to support employees in need.