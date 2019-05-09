Who is the ‘LDS millionaire’ looking for love?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Is there a Latter-day Saint millionaire looking for a wife?

There seems to be if you believe billboards popping up around Salt Lake City. One of the billboards is located downtown at 180 West 400 South.

It reads: LDS Millionaire looking for his wife. Exclusive VIP Event Jun 7. -with the website LDSMillionaireMatchmaker.com is listed below.

According to the website, a millionaire bachelor is searching for his perfect match and a team of matchmakers and dating coaches is hosting an event to find the perfect companion.

In what they’re touting as a unique opportunity, “organizers will select up to 20 amazing women to attend the exclusive June 7th event, where they will get to know our mystery bachelor and have a chance to make a connection.”

The event includes dinner at a private venue, an amazing MC/Entertainer, great prizes, and “a high caliber list of quality attendees who participants will get to know in a fun, interactive setting.”

The event will culminate when the bachelor chooses two women to each accompany him on a private, one-on-one date the next day.

Organizers promise an “unforgettable evening of intrigue, surprise, and delight” for those invited to attend.

While they won’t reveal the identity of the LDS Millionaire Bachelor, he’s described as an “amazing LDS man that you will enjoy meeting- a total keeper.”

Interested? You’ll have to fill out an application to be considered. You will be asked to share information like where you went to school, hobbies, and your level of involvement in the church.

Get all the details juicy details at https://www.ldsmillionairematchmaker.com/.

