White substance that forced evacuation of Millcreek building deemed not harmful

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Employees and citizens were allowed back into a Millcreek business complex after it was evacuated Monday.

The complex is located at 4505 South Wasatch Blvd.

Unified Fire Authority said a call came in just before 10 a.m. reporting a man had opened an envelope that contained a white powder inside.

Fire officials said the man complained of feeling sick.

UFA Hazmat crews and Health Department personnel responded to the scene.

The man who came into contact with the substance reported feeling better once he was outside, according to fire officials.

Officials eventually determined the powder was not harmful, and the building was reopened at 11:40 a.m.

