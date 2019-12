Update: The accident has been cleared off the road and traffic is again flowing normally, according to UDOT.

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to UDOT Cottonwood Canyons, Unified Police Department is on the scene of a rollover accident at White Pine on SR 210.

The accident is blocking the right uphill traffic lane. The estimated clearing time is 45 minutes.

#RoadAccident Alert: There has been a rollover at White Pine #LCCroad #SR210 blocking the right uphill lane. Traffic is still flowing in the left uphill lane. UPD is on the scene. Est. clearing is 45 minutes. @UDOTTRAFFIC @UDOTRegionTwo — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 18, 2019

This is a developing story.

