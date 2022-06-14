SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – According to its own website, the Patriot Front believes white Americans are the only Americans, and its mission includes “A return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers.”



Amy Herzfeld-Copple, the Deputy Director of Programs and Strategic Initiatives for the Western States Center, a civil rights organization, said white nationalist groups, like Patriot Front, use flyers, stickers, and activism to spread their ideology and recruit members.

Since 2018, Patriot Front put up more than 268 flyers and banners in Utah, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Many of them at colleges and universities.



“White nationalists and anti-democracy groups rely on a lot of conspiratorial content as well as exploiting existing grievances and vulnerabilities,” said Herzfeld-Copple.



The internet and social media are also tools used by these groups to recruit, and Herzfeld-Copple said understanding what some of these conspiracy theories are will help people navigate the information they find online.



“Young white men who were exposed to bigoted content online are particularly vulnerable to that type of recruitment,” said Herzfeld-Copple, “We certainly saw a spike in conspiracy and bigoted content online during the pandemic when young people were increasingly isolated with a lot of time online.”