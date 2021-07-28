Which state has the best trooper cruisers? Vote for Utah now

(ABC4) – Every state has them, only one can have the best-looking one.

The American Association of State Troopers is holding its annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest, and Utah Highway Patrol needs your help.

Each year, agencies across the country submit a photo of their cruiser and let the nation decide which one looks the best.

Voting is on from now until Tuesday, August 3.

As of Wednesday, July 28, UHP’s cruiser has not broken into the top 25.

To vote for UHP’s cruiser, visit this survey from the American Association of State Troopers.

