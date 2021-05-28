Which businesses are open and closed on Memorial Day 2021?

Utah (ABC4) – Memorial Day is a federal holiday to memorialize those who have died in military service. In honor of those individuals, some businesses choose to close their doors, along with government offices.
Here’s a list of businesses that will be opened as well as closed this coming Monday. The following stores will be open during regular store hours. Hours may vary among different store locations and curbside pickup may be affected by the holiday.
Open
Grocery Stores:
Sam’s Club
Macy’s
Trader Joe’s
Harmons Grocery
Department Stores:
Walmart
Dillard’s
Target
T.J. Maxx
JCPenney
Home Improvement Stores:
Home Depot
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Public Transportation:
UTA– UTA will be following Saturday service on Memorial Day. The exception is PC-SLC Connect, the bus service that transports people between Summit County and Salt Lake County, which will not run.
Closed
The United States Postal Service, banks, government offices, financial markets, and schools are all generally closed on Memorial Day.