Which businesses are open and closed on Memorial Day 2021?

Utah (ABC4) – Memorial Day is a federal holiday to memorialize those who have died in military service. In honor of those individuals, some businesses choose to close their doors, along with government offices.

Here’s a list of businesses that will be opened as well as closed this coming Monday. The following stores will be open during regular store hours. Hours may vary among different store locations and curbside pickup may be affected by the holiday.

Open

Grocery Stores:

Sam’s Club

Macy’s

Smith’s Food and Drug

Trader Joe’s

Harmons Grocery

Sprouts Farmers Market

Department Stores:

Walmart

Dillard’s

Target

T.J. Maxx

JCPenney

Home Improvement Stores:

Home Depot

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Public Transportation:

UTA– UTA will be following Saturday service on Memorial Day. The exception is PC-SLC Connect, the bus service that transports people between Summit County and Salt Lake County, which will not run.

Closed

Costco

The United States Postal Service, banks, government offices, financial markets, and schools are all generally closed on Memorial Day.