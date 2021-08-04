Where’s the cheese: These states have the cheapest – and most expensive – pizza

(ABC4) – Pizza is arguably one of the most iconic foods. From deep dish to thin crust to loaded crust, there are dozens of options for a slice of ‘za.

But where is the best place to grab a pie without breaking the bank?

Stress no more – the 2021 US Pizza Index has been released, and Utahns should be pleasantly surprised.

Expensivity‘s recently released report outlines where to find the cheapest cheese and pepperoni pizzas, as well as the density of pizzerias per state.

Here’s what the report found:

Alaska has the most expensive cheese pizza in the nation, averaging at $9.21. But those living throughout New England and through central states can also expect higher pie prices. Montana, with an average price of $9.07, is the second most expensive state for cheese pizza.

What if you live in Utah? Have no fear – the Beehive State is among the cheapest places to have a cheese pizza. Averaging at $7, Utah has the second cheapest price west of the Mississippi.

Only North Dakota had the lowest price at $6.64. That is the cheapest price nationwide.

The average price of a cheese pizza in every state. (Expensivity)

Not a cheese pizza fan? Prefer pepperoni pizza? We have you covered.

If you are looking to pinch a penny on pepperoni pizza, avoid Oklahoma. Expensivity found the southern state has the most expensive pizza at $15.56.

Closely behind Oklahoma for most expensive ‘za are Iowa ($15.38), Kansas ($14.96), and Alabama ($14.77).

Utahns, if you are looking for pepperoni pizza, you are in luck – the Beehive State has the lowest price at $6.49. Expensivity refers to it as “obscenely cheap” and the rate is even lower than the prices for cheese pizza nationwide.

The average price of a pepperoni pizza in every state. (Expensivity)

While Utah has among the lowest prices for pizza pies it has fewer pizzerias per population, according to Expensivity.

There are 18.9 pizzerias per 100,000 people in Utah.

The highest density of pizzerias nationwide are in the Northeast. As you progress west and south, pizzerias density declines.

The density of pizzerias in every state. (Expensivity)

To see the full report, visit Expensivity.