Where you can experience 19 unique homes in Davis and Weber County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Underway is the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes, which features 19 different homes that demonstrate various designs and builders in each, taking place in Davis and Weber County. The parade is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Parade Details:

• July 5 – 20 (Monday – Thursday 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Friday & Saturday 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, closed Sunday)

• Admission is $15

• Buy tickets online at NorthernWasatchParade.com

• Download the Northern Wasatch Parade on the Play Store or App Store to map

out your route.

• Joe and Sierra from Survivor are hosting Pool Party at House #16 on July 13th from

11:00AM – 1:00PM.

• House # 16 – Hero Haven by CF Olsen Homes, with smart technology, a pool

hanging off the mountain, a theater and bar this house will host a pool party on

July 13th hosted by Joe and Sierra from Survivor.

• House # 6 – Have-A-Heart” House by Mainline Construction – Partnership

between the NW Home Builders Association and the NW Association of

Realtors. Provided through donations of suppliers and subcontractors at a large

discount to a special needs family.

• House # 18 – L.E.A.H. Habitat for Humanity of Davis and Weber counties. Built by a

large community of volunteers this home has an energy-efficient design, which

requires little to no maintenance and is very economical to own

This article contains sponsored content.