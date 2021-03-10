Where to see mountain goats in Utah this spring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you ever wanted to see mountain goats in the wild? If your answer is yes, then you are in luck.

There are a few locations around Utah where they can frequently be spotted during March and April.



Viewers focus on mountain goats at a past viewing event.

A mountain goat perches on a rocky outcropping at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon. You can see the goats during a free wildlife-viewing event on April 14.



Rock Creek (Duchesne County)

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says they will be hosting a free mountain goat viewing event on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Upper Stillwater Dam in an area known as Rock Creek, northwest of Mountain Home, Duchesne County.

During the event, biologists will be available to answer questions and provide information about mountain goats.

Duchesne County is currently under the moderate COVID-19 transmission level. Participants in the event are asked to maintain 6 feet between household groups and wear a mask if they are unable to maintain distance.

You can see mountain goats on April 14 at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon. A free wildlife-viewing event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park-and-ride lot.





Participants are also asked to register in advance for a time slot to speed up check-in and reduce crowding at the viewing area. You can register for the event and find more information on Eventbrite.

Officials say spotting scopes with phone adapters will be set up with a viewing screen to provide a closer view of the goats; however, participants are asked to bring their own binoculars if they have them.

Attendees should also come prepared with warm clothing and water because the area is “quite remote and services are not available.”

“Participants can usually see 10 to 30 mountain goats and other wildlife from Rock Creek Road, which runs through the canyon where the goats spend their winter months,” says DWR Northeastern Region Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby. “The Uinta Mountains are the largest contiguous block of mountain goat habitat in Utah, and mountain goat populations in the Uintas are doing well.”

DWR officials say mountain goats were reintroduced to the Uinta Mountains in 1987 when DWR biologists released seven animals from Lone Peak.

In 1988 and 1989, biologists released another 25 goats from Olympic National Park. Between 1992 and 2000, the herd was supplemented by 57 additional animals from two Utah herds. After the releases, a total of 89 goats had been released at 12 sites on the mountains, according to officials.

If the weather is too severe or if COVID-19 restrictions change, officials say the event will be canceled.

Little Cottonwood Canyon (Salt Lake County)

Because the viewing area in Little Cottonwood Canyon often gets crowded and doesn’t allow for the recommended social distancing, the DWR says they will not hold a formal viewing event in Little Cottonwood Canyon this year.

However, people interested in seeing mountain goats can still go view them on their own. A good place to see them is at 4385 Little Cottonwood Canyon Road (in the north park-and-ride lot at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon), according to officials.

Officials say the goat populations in the Box Elder Peak and Lone Peak subunits in the area increased to a total of about 300 animals about 10 years ago.

They have since declined, dropping to fewer than 50 animals at one point. Because of the limited tracking and the difficulty of doing population counts, officials say it is unclear if there was a true decline in population or if the animals simply relocated.

There are roughly 100 animals in the Little Cottonwood Canyon area now. Officials added that over the past five years, viewers have seen up to a dozen goats at this location during this time of year.