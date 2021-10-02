Where to see fall colors and temperatures to expect this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy October, friends! Are you ready for a beautiful fall weekend?

We have plenty of autumn sunshine on deck for the bulk of the state. Our warming trend continues and brings daytime highs in Northern and Southern Utah back to average for this time of year on Saturday. We also have clean air and clear skies, so with the lack of thick wildfire smoke, we’ll be able to breathe a little easier this weekend.

Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s along the Wasatch Front, with a few 80 degree temperature readings popping up in places like Moab, Kanab, and St. George.

While most of the state will see quiet, dry conditions, a weak disturbance on Saturday going into Sunday will increase cloud cover and could lead to an isolated storm developing, mainly over the higher terrain. The best chance of storm development would be over the Uintas, in the Uinta Basin, near Castle Country, over I-70 toward Green River, and in Grand County.

Be sure to keep your eyes on the skies if you’re visiting or living in that area. The storm threat diminishes Sunday, with seasonal highs and a lovely amount of Sunshine to close out the weekend.

If you’re looking to catch some of the fall colors this weekend, you’ll have near-perfect conditions to do it. Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine with some of our favorite Utah spots peaking right now, including the Alpine loop, Nebo Loop, Guardsman Pass, and Trappers Loop. Enjoy!

Bottom line? Expect some October warmth with a very nice weekend ahead with a slight chance of a stray mountain storm.

