Where to go sledding in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s wintertime in Utah and families are anxious to get outside and have some fun sledding. Check out this list of some of the best sledding hills in Salt Lake County!

Mountainview Park – 1651 Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights

Draper City Park – 12500 S 1300 E, Draper

Emmebella Park – 14135 S Mirabella Drive, Herriman

Rosecrest Park – 13850 S W Rosecrest Rd, Herriman

Murray Park – 296 E Murray Park Ave, Murray

Fortuna Park – 4610 S Fortuna Way, Salt Lake City

Liberty Park – 600 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Sugar House Park – 1330 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Aspen Meadows Park – 2083 E 9800 S, Sandy

Flat Iron Mesa Park – 1765 E 8600 S, Sandy

Storm Mountain Park – 980 E 11400 S, Sandy

Willow Creek Park – 8375 Highland Dr, Sandy

Lindsey Gardens Park – 426 M St, Salt Lake City

Jordan Ridge Park – 9548 Providence Way, South Jordan

Vermillion Park – 4421 W 10200 S, South Jordan

Bennion Park – 3200 W 5620 S, Taylorsville

Oquirrh Mountains Sledding Bowl – West Jordan

Glenn Weaver Memorial Park – 6380 Cape Ridge Ln, West Valley City

Hunter Park – 3500 S 5905 W, West Valley City

West Valley City Park – 4552 W 3500 S, West Valley City

Neffs Canyon – 4326 White Way, Salt Lake City