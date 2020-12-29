Where to go sledding in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s wintertime in Utah and families are anxious to get outside and have some fun sledding. Check out this list of some of the best sledding hills in Salt Lake County!
Mountainview Park – 1651 Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights
Draper City Park – 12500 S 1300 E, Draper
Emmebella Park – 14135 S Mirabella Drive, Herriman
Rosecrest Park – 13850 S W Rosecrest Rd, Herriman
Murray Park – 296 E Murray Park Ave, Murray
Fortuna Park – 4610 S Fortuna Way, Salt Lake City
Liberty Park – 600 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
Sugar House Park – 1330 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
Aspen Meadows Park – 2083 E 9800 S, Sandy
Flat Iron Mesa Park – 1765 E 8600 S, Sandy
Storm Mountain Park – 980 E 11400 S, Sandy
Willow Creek Park – 8375 Highland Dr, Sandy
Lindsey Gardens Park – 426 M St, Salt Lake City
Jordan Ridge Park – 9548 Providence Way, South Jordan
Vermillion Park – 4421 W 10200 S, South Jordan
Bennion Park – 3200 W 5620 S, Taylorsville
Oquirrh Mountains Sledding Bowl – West Jordan
Glenn Weaver Memorial Park – 6380 Cape Ridge Ln, West Valley City
Hunter Park – 3500 S 5905 W, West Valley City
West Valley City Park – 4552 W 3500 S, West Valley City
Neffs Canyon – 4326 White Way, Salt Lake City
