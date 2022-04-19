UTAH (ABC4) – Three bird-watching events are happening in Utah this spring, as wildlife migrations are in swing for the season.

The events are taking place on Saturday, May 14, otherwise known as World Migratory Bird Day, and whether you’re an enthusiast or not, the events are a great excuse to get outside and enjoy nature.

Moab Migratory Bird Day event:

Hosted by The Nature Conservancy and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), this event will be held at the Scott and Norma Matheson Wetlands Preserve at 934 W. Kane Creek Blvd. in Moab. You will have the opportunity to join wildlife biologists on a tour of the wetlands to see a diverse assortment of migrating birds. You can also visit a variety of stations placed throughout the preserve to learn more about some of the native species (bikes, dogs and other pets are not permitted on the preserve).

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

Participants should register here in advance.

Black-headed grosbeaks are among the birds you might see at the May 12 event.

Yellow-rumped warblers are among the birds you might see at the May 12 event.

















Great blue herons are among the birds you might see at the May 12 event.

Steinaker State Park Migratory Bird Day event:

Hosted by the DWR, this all-day event will be held at Steinaker State Park, located at 4335 U.S. 191 in Vernal. Festivities include an 8 a.m. hike to see different birds in the park, followed by an educational birding presentation and discussion at 1 p.m., and the day will conclude with a dark sky tour of the state park at 8 p.m.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Participants should register here in advance.

Great Salt Lake Bird Festival:

The annual festival is supported by Davis County and hosted by DWR’s George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center. The event will be from May 12-15 at a variety of locations around the Wasatch Front, and the festival will include many opportunities to birdwatch. The festival will hold a boat tour on the Great Salt Lake, regional field trips and excursions, and several workshops and other activities.

To purchase tickets, click here.