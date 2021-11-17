Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in Utah

FILE – Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

UTAH (ABC4) – Your choices are Pfizer or Moderna and the CDC says it’s up to you which one you get, as long as you meet the qualifications.

If you got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, you can get a booster.

If you were vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer, you have to wait at least six months from your last shot and meet one of the following criteria.

At least 65 years old

Live in a long-term care facility

18 or older, with an underlying medical condition that puts you at a high risk

Living or working somewhere that puts you at a higher risk of COVID-19

So where can you get the booster shot?

1. Check your local health department, some allow appointments others are strictly walk-ins:



Bear River Health Department

Central Utah Public Health Department

Davis County Health Department

Salt Lake County Health Department

San Juan Public Health Department

Southeast Utah Health Department

Southwest Utah Public Health Department

Summit County Health Department

Tooele County Health Department

TriCounty Health Department

Utah County Health Department

Wasatch County Health Department

Weber-Morgan Health Department



2. Call your local health care provider

3. Check your local pharmacy Big box stores like Costco, Walmart and Target also provide the vaccine