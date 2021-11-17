Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Your choices are Pfizer or Moderna and the CDC says it’s up to you which one you get, as long as you meet the qualifications.
If you got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, you can get a booster.
If you were vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer, you have to wait at least six months from your last shot and meet one of the following criteria.
- At least 65 years old
- Live in a long-term care facility
- 18 or older, with an underlying medical condition that puts you at a high risk
- Living or working somewhere that puts you at a higher risk of COVID-19
So where can you get the booster shot?
1. Check your local health department, some allow appointments others are strictly walk-ins:
Central Utah Public Health Department
Davis County Health Department
Salt Lake County Health Department
San Juan Public Health Department
Southeast Utah Health Department
Southwest Utah Public Health Department
Summit County Health Department
Tooele County Health Department
Wasatch County Health Department
Weber-Morgan Health Department