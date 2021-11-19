Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in SLC County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – This Thanksgiving holiday, families and individuals who may be struggling to put food on the table can pick up a free meal next Thursday.

The Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office has announced a list of places throughout the county that will offer free holiday meals for pickup.

Locations include the Good Samaritan Program, The Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake, Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, Hildegarde’s Food Pantry, Mosaic Inter-Faith Ministries, Crossroads Urban Center, The Salvation Army Salt Lake, and Thanksgiving Heroes.

The list of full participating locations can be found on Salt Lake County’s new Food Access webpage. The site debuted in early October as a way to connect residents to all food assistance programs available throughout Salt Lake County and Utah.

According to an annual report tracking Household Food Security in the United States in 2020, one in 10 Utah households experience food insecurity and more than 102,000 Utah families do not have the resources to buy enough food.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Utahns struggling with food insecurity saw a sharp increase and food assistance services were in full demand.

To check out the full list of holiday meal donation spots, click here. To check out free food resources available to Utah residents, click here.