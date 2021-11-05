Where to find the cheapest gas in Utah as of November 5

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Since last week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas has jumped four cents in Utah. Compared to other states, that jump isn’t much.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas jumped 10 cents in Ohio and seven cents in Arizona. Other states saw jumps closer to that seen in Utah as the national average climbed just a penny.

The demand for gas increased slightly over the last week, rising from 9.32 million b/d to 9.5 million b/d. This is causing the price increases, AAA explains.

As of November 5, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.42, up three cents from the end of October. It’s also up more than $1.30 from a year ago today.

Below are the 10 states with the highest average price for gasoline:

California: $4.62 Hawaii: $4.34 Nevada: $3.95 Washington: $3.87 Oregon: $3.78 Alaska: $3.71 Utah: $3.72 Idaho: $3.70 Illinois: $3.61 Washington D.C.: $3.60

Utah climbed one spot in these rankings over last week, trading places with Idaho. Illinois replaced Pennsylvania this week. Utah’s $3.72 price this week is up from $3.68 last week.

Below is an interactive map of the average price of gas per county:

Daggett and Beaver counties are again reporting the highest prices of gas at $4 and $3.93, respectively. Compared to last week, Daggett County’s price jumped four cents while Beaver’s remained the same. Sevier and Sanpete counties have the lowest prices at $3.57 and $3.62, respectively.

Looking for the cheapest gas? Below are 10 gas stations in Utah with the cheapest price of regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.

Maverik at 295 E. Main, Price: $3.27 Maverick at 891 E. Main, Price: $3.27 Walmart at 245 UT-55, Price: $3.27 Smith’s at 1075 E. Main Street, Price: $3.29 Maverik at 285 E. Main Street, Castle Dale: $3.37 Costco at 273 E 1000 N, Spanish Fork: $3.37 Sam’s Club at 1313 S University Ave., Provo: $3.37 Maverik at 195 W. Main, Salina: $3.39 Xpress Fuel at 2055 S State Street, Salina: $3.39 Walmart at 826 S 2550 E, Spanish Fork: $3.39

For more local gas prices, click here.