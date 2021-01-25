Where to find the best sledding hills in Davis and Weber Counties

Tommy Little, from left, Cody Little, Kyndra Neal and Tanya Little use the snow accumulation to sled down a hill in Missoula, Mont., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday, allowing the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas. (Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP)

DAVIS AND WEBER COUNTIES, Utah (ABC4) – Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

This year’s snow has been long-awaited. With the recent and needed moisture, Utahns are hitting the slopes and the hills to enjoy it while it lasts.

Check out this list of some sledding hills in Davis and Weber Counties. Did we miss any? Head to our ABC4 social media pages to let us know and we will add them to the list.

Davis County

Bountiful City Park – 400 N 200 W, Bountiful, UT

Lewis Park – 275 East Lewis Park Dr, Bountiful, UT

Mueller Park Jr. High – 955 E 1800 S, Bountiful, UT

North Canyon Park – 3900 Bountiful Blvd, Bountiful, UT

Twin Hollow Park – 1370 E Hills Dr N, Bountiful, UT

Freedom Hills Park – 2150 N 150 E, Centerville, UT

Chelemes Farm Park – 1000 2050 S St, Clearfield, UT

Ponds Park – 50 E Burton Ln, Kaysville, UT

Courtesy: Kaysville City

Andy Adams Park – 1713 E 1000 N, Layton, UT

West Bountiful City Park – 550 W 1600 N, West Bountiful, UT

Fox Hollow Park – 2050 S 575 E, Clearfield, UT 84015

Weber County

Wasatch Parc Snow Tubing – 3567 Nordic Valley Way, Eden, UT

Art Nord Trail Head – Snow Basin Rd, Huntsville, UT

Lomond View Park – 220 E Elberta Dr, North Ogden, UT

Courtesy: North Ogden City

4th Street Park – Ogden, UT

Glasmann Way Park – 1022 E 5275 S, Ogden, UT

Grandview Park – 3809 Jackson Ave, Ogden, UT

McGriff Park – 2950 N 900 E, North Ogden, UT

Mount Ogden Park – 3144 Taylor Ave, Ogden, UT

Orchard Park – 3250 Orchard Ave Ogden, UT

Rohmer Park – 5175 S 600 W, Ogden, UT

Rolling Hills Park – 1476 12th St, Ogden, UT

Courtesy: Ogden City

Wadman Park – 2700 N 1050 E, North Ogden, UT