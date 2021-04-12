Where to find the best grilled cheese sandwich in Utah

(ABC4) – Monday, April 12 marks National Grilled Cheese Sandwich day!

If you’re planning to celebrate through sinking your teeth into a melty, gooey, grilled cheese sandwich, Utah has a variety of places to choose from. Here are just four restaurants that will fulfill all your grilled cheese cravings and more.

Mama’s Mobile Toasted Cheeser:

Okay, so the Toasted Cheeser isn’t a restaurant, but this food truck specializes in all things grilled cheese. The food truck offers unique flavor combinations that you never knew would taste so good in a grilled cheese sandwich. The company’s menu includes items like Pizza grilled cheese, Buffalo Bacon Ranch grilled cheese, and grilled cheese sandwiches with every topping from bacon to dill pickles. Grilled cheese sandwich fans will not want to skip out on this food truck.

Oasis Cafe

This downtown cafe offers a couple tasty options when it comes to grilled cheese sandwiches. First is the toasted brie sandwich, which is served on gluten-free bread with a jicama, cucumber, and spinach salad on the side. The other option is the grilled cheese sandwich, which won’t disappoint cheddar fans. It features Vermont white cheddar and orange cheddar and comes with either a roasted tomato and fennel soup or soup of the day on the side!

Slapfish

Clobster Grilled Cheese sandwich

There might be plenty of other fish in the sea, but you won’t be interested in them after tasting Slapfish’s Clobster grilled cheese sandwich. With locations in Park City, Lehi, Farmington, and Sandy, Slapfish offers a shellfish feast of lobster and crab, and of course cheese, on a toasted sourdough bun.

Fletcher’s

According to Fletcher’s menu, their short rib grilled cheese is ‘best in the state.’ And after tasting the sandwich, that comes with roast garlic aioli, beehive promontory cheddar, topped with tomato and arugula, you might just believe them. Fletcher’s will be closed from April 4 through June 3.