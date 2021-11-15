DALLAS, TX – July 8,2016: The flags in front of Dallas City Hall were lowered to half mast against the skyline after the fatal shootings of five police officers on July 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. At least one sniper killed five officers and wounded seven others in a coordinated ambush at a anti-police brutality […]

(STACKER) – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Utah are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Utah in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#30. South Carolina

– Moved from Utah to South Carolina in 2019: 548

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Utah in 2019: 1,295

— #18 most common destination from South Carolina

#29. Arkansas

– Moved from Utah to Arkansas in 2019: 710

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Utah in 2019: 888

— #19 most common destination from Arkansas

#28. New Mexico

– Moved from Utah to New Mexico in 2019: 766

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Utah in 2019: 663

— #21 most common destination from New Mexicourn:uuid:74bd0207-bb5a-f6a4-0578-f6a4bb5a74bd

#27. Hawaii

– Moved from Utah to Hawaii in 2019: 772

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Utah in 2019: 773

— #22 most common destination from Hawaii

#26. Wisconsin

– Moved from Utah to Wisconsin in 2019: 808

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Utah in 2019: 547

— #32 most common destination from Wisconsin

#25. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Utah to Pennsylvania in 2019: 869

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Utah in 2019: 478

— #43 most common destination from Pennsylvaniaurn:uuid:4be464fa-49ff-3511-6575-351149ff4be4

#24. Alaska

– Moved from Utah to Alaska in 2019: 1,092

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Utah in 2019: 526

— #27 most common destination from Alaska

#23. Nebraska

– Moved from Utah to Nebraska in 2019: 1,111

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Utah in 2019: 640

— #21 most common destination from Nebraska

#22. North Carolina

– Moved from Utah to North Carolina in 2019: 1,125

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Utah in 2019: 1,809

— #28 most common destination from North Carolinaurn:uuid:f6d6c857-47ae-e248-c7ce-e24847aef6d6

#21. Georgia

– Moved from Utah to Georgia in 2019: 1,182

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Utah in 2019: 668

— #38 most common destination from Georgia

#20. New York

– Moved from Utah to New York in 2019: 1,185

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Utah in 2019: 2,073

— #33 most common destination from New York

#19. Maryland

– Moved from Utah to Maryland in 2019: 1,186

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Utah in 2019: 1,152

— #25 most common destination from Marylandurn:uuid:d5d2955e-d58f-00db-90ef-00dbd58fd5d2

#18. Tennessee

– Moved from Utah to Tennessee in 2019: 1,240

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Utah in 2019: 1,622

— #24 most common destination from Tennessee

#17. Massachusetts

– Moved from Utah to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,286

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Utah in 2019: 545

— #30 most common destination from Massachusetts

#16. Missouri

– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995

— #26 (tie) most common destination from Missouriurn:uuid:6e123ed2-0e22-cb6b-3e2d-cb6b0e226e12

#15. Virginia

– Moved from Utah to Virginia in 2019: 1,736

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Utah in 2019: 922

— #40 most common destination from Virginia

#14. Wyoming

– Moved from Utah to Wyoming in 2019: 1,746

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Utah in 2019: 1,549

— #3 most common destination from Wyoming

#13. Kentucky

– Moved from Utah to Kentucky in 2019: 1,746

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Utah in 2019: 194

— #36 most common destination from Kentucky

#12. Montana

– Moved from Utah to Montana in 2019: 1,900

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Utah in 2019: 1,294

— #11 most common destination from Montana

#11. Alabama

– Moved from Utah to Alabama in 2019: 2,083

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Utah in 2019: 1,027

— #23 most common destination from Alabama

#10. Colorado

– Moved from Utah to Colorado in 2019: 2,458

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Utah in 2019: 7,856

— #6 most common destination from Coloradourn:uuid:3d464180-4623-318d-4ec9-318d46233d46

#9. Ohio

– Moved from Utah to Ohio in 2019: 2,629

— 3.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Utah in 2019: 1,455

— #26 most common destination from Ohio

#8. Florida

– Moved from Utah to Florida in 2019: 3,433

— 3.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Utah in 2019: 2,451

— #37 most common destination from Florida

#7. Oregon

– Moved from Utah to Oregon in 2019: 3,684

— 4.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Utah in 2019: 2,873

— #9 most common destination from Oregon

#6. Washington

– Moved from Utah to Washington in 2019: 5,440

— 6.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Utah in 2019: 4,481

— #11 most common destination from Washington

#5. Nevada

– Moved from Utah to Nevada in 2019: 6,593

— 7.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Utah in 2019: 4,423

— #4 most common destination from Nevada

#4. Idaho

– Moved from Utah to Idaho in 2019: 7,371

— 8.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Utah in 2019: 6,752

— #2 most common destination from Idaho

#3. California

– Moved from Utah to California in 2019: 8,504

— 9.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Utah in 2019: 17,821

— #10 most common destination from California

#2. Arizona

– Moved from Utah to Arizona in 2019: 8,917

— 10.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Utah in 2019: 6,301

— #8 most common destination from Arizona

#1. Texas

– Moved from Utah to Texas in 2019: 10,072

— 11.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Utah in 2019: 4,871

— #29 most common destination from Texas