Where people in Salt Lake City are moving to most

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Stacker compiled a list of where people in Salt Lake City are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Salt Lake City between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

1 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#50. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Spokane in 2014 to 2018: 155

– Migration from Spokane to Salt Lake City: 247 (#15 most common destination from Spokane)

– Net migration: 92 to Salt Lake City

2 / 50Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#49. Eugene, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Eugene in 2014 to 2018: 163

– Migration from Eugene to Salt Lake City: 101 (#24 most common destination from Eugene)

– Net migration: 62 to Eugene

3 / 50Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#48. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Idaho Falls in 2014 to 2018: 163

– Migration from Idaho Falls to Salt Lake City: 163 (#6 most common destination from Idaho Falls)

– Net migration: zero to Salt Lake City

4 / 50David Jordan // Wikicommons

#47. Fresno, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno in 2014 to 2018: 164

– Migration from Fresno to Salt Lake City: 71 (#52 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 93 to Fresno

5 / 50Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#46. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bellingham in 2014 to 2018: 165

– Migration from Bellingham to Salt Lake City: 0

– Net migration: 165 to Bellingham

6 / 50Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Coeur d’Alene, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Coeur d’Alene in 2014 to 2018: 165

– Migration from Coeur d’Alene to Salt Lake City: 81 (#14 most common destination from Coeur d’Alene)

– Net migration: 84 to Coeur d’Alene

7 / 50JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#44. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2014 to 2018: 167

– Migration from Omaha to Salt Lake City: 108 (#64 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 59 to Omaha

8 / 50AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Ann Arbor in 2014 to 2018: 167

– Migration from Ann Arbor to Salt Lake City: 140 (#32 most common destination from Ann Arbor)

– Net migration: 27 to Ann Arbor

9 / 50Max Pixel

#42. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Milwaukee in 2014 to 2018: 169

– Migration from Milwaukee to Salt Lake City: 128 (#63 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Net migration: 41 to Milwaukee

10 / 50Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#41. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014 to 2018: 172

– Migration from Columbia to Salt Lake City: 107 (#55 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 65 to Columbia

11 / 50nickchapman // Wikicommons

#40. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bakersfield in 2014 to 2018: 180

– Migration from Bakersfield to Salt Lake City: 63 (#60 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Net migration: 117 to Bakersfield

12 / 50Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Scranton in 2014 to 2018: 183

– Migration from Scranton to Salt Lake City: 51 (#55 most common destination from Scranton)

– Net migration: 132 to Scranton

13 / 50Famartin // Wikicommons

#38. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014 to 2018: 191

– Migration from Baltimore to Salt Lake City: 137 (#102 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 54 to Baltimore

14 / 50MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#37. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Palm Bay in 2014 to 2018: 199

– Migration from Palm Bay to Salt Lake City: 0

– Net migration: 199 to Palm Bay

15 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014 to 2018: 200

– Migration from Boston to Salt Lake City: 360 (#67 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 160 to Salt Lake City

16 / 50King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#35. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 201 to 2018: 217

– Migration from New York to Salt Lake City: 871 (#94 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 654 to Salt Lake City

17 / 50Noel Pennington//Flickr

#34. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2014 to 2018: 218

– Migration from Memphis to Salt Lake City: 53 (#121 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 165 to Memphis

18 / 50ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#33. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014 to 2018: 232

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Salt Lake City: 103 (#105 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 129 to Pittsburgh

19 / 50Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#32. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 201 to 2018: 233

– Migration from Orlando to Salt Lake City: 167 (#88 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 66 to Orlando

20 / 50Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#31. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Junction in 2014 to 2018: 234

– Migration from Grand Junction to Salt Lake City: 71 (#19 most common destination from Grand Junction)

– Net migration: 163 to Grand Junction

21 / 50TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#30. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014 to 2018: 252

– Migration from Kansas City to Salt Lake City: 104 (#98 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 148 to Kansas City

22 / 50M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2014 to 2018: 272

– Migration from Albuquerque to Salt Lake City: 376 (#17 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 104 to Salt Lake City

23 / 50Wikimedia

#28. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014 to 2018: 284

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Salt Lake City: 51 (#117 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 233 to Oklahoma City

24 / 50Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014 to 2018: 322

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Salt Lake City: 128 (#81 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 194 to Colorado Springs

25 / 50Zereshk // Wikimedia

#26. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2014 to 2018: 329

– Migration from Tucson to Salt Lake City: 333 (#25 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: Four to Salt Lake City

26 / 50en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#25. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014 to 2018: 351

– Migration from San Francisco to Salt Lake City: 820 (#36 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 469 to Salt Lake City

27 / 50InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#24. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2014 to 2018: 365

– Migration from Lake Havasu City to Salt Lake City: 43 (#38 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)

– Net migration: 322 to Lake Havasu City

28 / 50Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#23. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014 to 2018: 366

– Migration from Minneapolis to Salt Lake City: 332 (#55 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 34 to Minneapolis

29 / 50Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014 to 2018: 377

– Migration from Tampa to Salt Lake City: 313 (#68 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 64 to Tampa

30 / 50Daniel Orth // Flickr

#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 201 to -2018: 393

– Migration from Riverside to Salt Lake City: 1,057 (#17 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 664 to Salt Lake City

31 / 50Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2014 to 2018: 403

– Migration from San Jose to Salt Lake City: 746 (#24 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 343 to Salt Lake City

32 / 50Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014 to 2018: 406

– Migration from Atlanta to Salt Lake City: 443 (#86 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 37 to Salt Lake City

33 / 50Pixabay

#18. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2014 to 2018: 459

– Migration from Sacramento to Salt Lake City: 225 (#58 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 234 to Sacramento

34 / 50Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014 to 2018: 472

– Migration from Chicago to Salt Lake City: 859 (#66 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 387 to Salt Lake City

35 / 50Pixabay

#16. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014 to 2018: 505

– Migration from Austin to Salt Lake City: 369 (#37 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 136 to Austin

36 / 50SD Dirk // Flickr

#15. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014 to 2018: 520

– Migration from San Diego to Salt Lake City: 340 (#75 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 180 to San Diego

37 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014 to 2018: 588

– Migration from Denver to Salt Lake City: 547 (#40 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 41 to Denver

38 / 50Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#13. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2014 to 2018: 723

– Migration from Boise City to Salt Lake City: 629 (#7 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 94 to Boise City

39 / 50Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014 to 2018: 736

– Migration from Washington to Salt Lake City: 654 (#73 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 82 to Washington

40 / 50Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014 to 2018: 772

– Migration from Portland to Salt Lake City: 680 (#23 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 92 to Portland

41 / 50skeeze // Pixabay

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014 to 2018: 936

– Migration from Houston to Salt Lake City: 363 (#76 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 573 to Houston

42 / 50Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

– Migration to Logan in 2014 to 2018: 1,105

– Migration from Logan to Salt Lake City: 1,411 (#2 most common destination from Logan)

– Net migration: 306 to Salt Lake City

43 / 50randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014 to 2018: 1,121

– Migration from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City: 1,264 (#10 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 143 to Salt Lake City

44 / 50Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014 to 2018: 1,152

– Migration from Dallas to Salt Lake City: 699 (#55 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 453 to Dallas

45 / 50BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014 to 2018: 1,514

– Migration from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City: 1,654 (#31 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 140 to Salt Lake City

46 / 50MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#5. St. George, UT Metro Area

– Migration to St. George in 2014 to 2018: 1,659

– Migration from St. George to Salt Lake City: 1,551 (#1 most common destination from St. George)

– Net migration: 108 to St. George

47 / 50Public Domain

#4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014 to 2018: 1,781

– Migration from Seattle to Salt Lake City: 1,668 (#18 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 113 to Seattle

48 / 50DPPed// Wikimedia

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014 to 2018: 1,981

– Migration from Phoenix to Salt Lake City: 1,224 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 757 to Phoenix

49 / 50Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Ogden in 2014 to 2018: 8,613

– Migration from Ogden to Salt Lake City: 6,891 (#1 most common destination from Ogden)

– Net migration: 1,722 to Ogden

50 / 50Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Provo in 2014 to 2018: 9,526

– Migration from Provo to Salt Lake City: 9,892 (#1 most common destination from Provo)

– Net migration: 366 to Salt Lake City