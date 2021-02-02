NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – In Weber County, the search for a missing hiker, 29-year-old Shelby Campbell continues. Back in September, she reportedly went hiking at the North Ogden Divide Trailhead and never returned.

A missing person posting still hangs at the North Ogden Divide Trailhead, reminding visitors to keep an eye out for Shelby Campbell. Her loved ones say they just want closure.

It’s been five months since Shelby’s car was found at the North Ogden Divide Trailhead.

“There’s not a day that goes by that she’s not on our minds, on my mind, you know every single day, she’s there,” says Andre Erebia, Shelby’s boyfriend.

Erebia says she left a vague note, with just a few words, before her disappearance.

“She hid her depression, that she was going through, her feelings, even from me,” says Erebia.

But it’s still unclear what happened to her.

“Whatever it takes, we’ll do it to make sure that she is found and she gets that peace that she needs, to move on,” says Heather Cummins, Shelby’s sister.

Loved ones say the hardest part is not finding any evidence, other than her car and a note.

“Right now our biggest hope is that we get more answers, you know, we just don’t have a lot to go off of,” says Cummins.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, they are not actively looking for Shelby until there are leads and the case will remain open. Officials say there is no sign of foul play in her disappearance.

“We’re just waiting for springtime, we just want to keep it fresh in everybody’s mind that she is still missing as soon as the weather gets better, we’re going get up there and try to have big groups to just, look around,” says Erebia.

Officials say they have not yet discussed whether an official search will continue in the Spring.

You can find more information on the Facebook page, “Bring Shelby Home”

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to contact the investigations unit at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.