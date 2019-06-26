Where is Mackenzie Lueck? What we know after 8 days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It has been eight days since University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck disappeared, with no activity on her phone and bank accounts that remain untouched.

At Hatch Park, in North Salt Lake, police say Lueck was dropped off by her Lyft driver to meet someone else in a vehicle.

“At this time we cannot determine the make and model, or the description of the person, at Hatch Park on June 17,” said Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt with Salt Lake Police.

On Tuesday, police released the last known photos of Lueck at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

She arrived there June 17, took a Lyft ride from the airport, and was dropped off at Hatch Park around 3 a.m.

Cameras that might have captured critical clues at the park aren’t cameras at all, according to city manager Ken Leetham.

“This park’s right on a main street, it’s right near the police station, and so it gets a lot of attention. A lot of eyes are on this park,” added Leetham.

But at 3 a.m.? Likely very empty, said Leetham.

Those who live nearby say police have been patrolling their neighborhood visibly over the past few days, including asking those nearby for surveillance footage.

During a news conference Tuesday, police say they’ve had three interactions with Lueck that have been documented:

A moving violation in 2015; an assault case from 2018; and found property six months ago.

All of those cases are resolved, and police say none of them have anything to do with this latest missing person’s case.



