Where is Lizzy? 5-year-old could join list of abducted Utah children
Police say DNA evidence links her uncle to her disappearance
LOGAN (ABC4 News) - After four days of searching, there is still no sign of 5-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley.
Police have arrested her uncle, Alex Whipple, in connection to her disappearance, after her parents last saw her at home the night before she vanished.
If Lizzy was indeed taken from her home, she would join a grim list of notable child abductions that have occurred here in Utah.
August 1982, 3-year-old Rachael Runyon was taken from a playground in Sunset. Her body was found three weeks later in a Morgan County creek, and her murder remains unsolved.
August 13, 1995, 6-year-old Rosie Tapia was taken from her Salt Lake City apartment, and her lifeless body was later discovered in a canal off the Jordan River. A witness who saw a young man in the area wearing wet jeans provided a description that led to a sketch of the potential suspect.
June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was kidnaped from her bedroom in Salt Lake City and held captive by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee for nine months before she was found alive in March 2003. She is now an advocate for child abduction victims while Mitchell remains in prison. Barzee was released in September of last year.
June 2012, 6-year-old Sierra Newbold was taken from her West Jordan home and her body was later discovered in a nearby canal. Last year Terry Lee Black was sentenced to 65 years to life for her rape and murder.
July 2015, 12-year-old Kailey Vijil of West Valley City was enticed out of her home by 15-year-old neighbor Jayden Sterzer who admitted to raping and strangling her in a nearby field. He will serve time in a juvenile detention center until his 21st birthday when he'll be re-sentenced as an adult.
For a current list of Utah, children believed missing, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a list on its website.
More Local News Stories
Attorney: Body of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Jessica Shelley found
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The body of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was found, bringing a five-day search for the missing Logan girl to a tragic end.
Searchers discovered the girl's body around 2 p.m. Wednesday after the attorney of Alex Whipple confirmed his client disclosed where they could find her.
Police responded to the area of 50 North 500 West where they discovered Elizabeth's body, according to Alex's attorney.Read the Full Article
Uncle of missing 5-year-old charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Alex Whipple, the uncle of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was charged Wednesday with murder.
According to court documents, investigators found blood on Whipple, a knife, and a pipe. With the help of the Utah Attorney General's Office investigators used Rapid DNA tests and confirmed the blood belonged to Lizzy, documents state.Read the Full Article
