Where is Lizzy? 5-year-old could join list of abducted Utah children

Police say DNA evidence links her uncle to her disappearance

Posted: May 28, 2019 / 03:28 PM MDT / Updated: May 28, 2019 / 03:28 PM MDT

LOGAN (ABC4 News) - After four days of searching, there is still no sign of 5-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley.

Police have arrested her uncle, Alex Whipple, in connection to her disappearance, after her parents last saw her at home the night before she vanished.

If Lizzy was indeed taken from her home, she would join a grim list of notable child abductions that have occurred here in Utah.

August 1982, 3-year-old Rachael Runyon was taken from a playground in Sunset. Her body was found three weeks later in a Morgan County creek, and her murder remains unsolved.

August 13, 1995, 6-year-old Rosie Tapia was taken from her Salt Lake City apartment, and her lifeless body was later discovered in a canal off the Jordan River. A witness who saw a young man in the area wearing wet jeans provided a description that led to a sketch of the potential suspect.

June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was kidnaped from her bedroom in Salt Lake City and held captive by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee for nine months before she was found alive in March 2003. She is now an advocate for child abduction victims while Mitchell remains in prison. Barzee was released in September of last year.

June 2012, 6-year-old Sierra Newbold was taken from her West Jordan home and her body was later discovered in a nearby canal. Last year Terry Lee Black was sentenced to 65 years to life for her rape and murder.

July 2015, 12-year-old Kailey Vijil of West Valley City was enticed out of her home by 15-year-old neighbor Jayden Sterzer who admitted to raping and strangling her in a nearby field. He will serve time in a juvenile detention center until his 21st birthday when he'll be re-sentenced as an adult.

For a current list of Utah, children believed missing, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a list on its website

 

 

