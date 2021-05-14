Where do you still need a mask?

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(ABC4) – On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave fully vaccinated Americans the green light to put away the mask in most settings.

While you may be ready to do away with the face covering, many retailers and restaurants are not relaxing their guidelines.

Here’s where you’ll still need a mask:

Retailers

Costco

CVS, who says “We’re currently evaluating its position on masks given this new guidance. Until that evaluation is complete, the existing company policies on face coverings and maintaining social distance in stores and clinics remain in effect for customers, colleagues, and vendors.”

Home Depot

Kroger (Smith’s Foods parent company): “At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks.”

Macy’s

Target

Walgreens

Walmart

Restaurants

Starbucks

National Parks

In February, the National Park Service announced a federal mask mandate that requires masks to be worn at all U.S. National Parks.

Healthcare Facilities

The CDC guidance keeps mask requirements in place at healthcare facilities like Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health.

Transportation

The CDC guidance, as with healthcare facilities, still requires mask-wearing in national transportation facilities and on vehicles like buses, airplanes, and TRAX.

Government/State Buildings

In April, Governor Spencer Cox extended the mask mandate for all state employees through May 31. Masks will also still be required at the following facilities:

DABC liquor stores: On April 7, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced that masks will continue to be required at all Utah liquor and wine stores beyond April 10.

On April 7, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced that masks will continue to be required at all Utah liquor and wine stores beyond April 10. Utah courthouses : According to the latest information on its website, masks will continue to be required at all state and local courthouses.

: According to the latest information on its website, masks will continue to be required at all state and local courthouses. Salt Lake City facilities : On May 11, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall enacted a mask mandate for all Salt Lake City facilities.

: On May 11, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall enacted a mask mandate for all Salt Lake City facilities. Salt Lake County facilities

This is a developing story; ABC4 will update this list as new details are provided.