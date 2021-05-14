Where do you still need a mask?

(ABC4) – On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave fully vaccinated Americans the green light to put away the mask in most settings.
While you may be ready to do away with the face covering, many retailers and restaurants are not relaxing their guidelines.
Here’s where you’ll still need a mask:
Retailers
- Costco
- CVS, who says “We’re currently evaluating its position on masks given this new guidance. Until that evaluation is complete, the existing company policies on face coverings and maintaining social distance in stores and clinics remain in effect for customers, colleagues, and vendors.”
- Home Depot
- Kroger (Smith’s Foods parent company): “At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks.”
- Macy’s
- Target
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Restaurants
- Starbucks
National Parks
In February, the National Park Service announced a federal mask mandate that requires masks to be worn at all U.S. National Parks.
Healthcare Facilities
The CDC guidance keeps mask requirements in place at healthcare facilities like Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health.
Transportation
The CDC guidance, as with healthcare facilities, still requires mask-wearing in national transportation facilities and on vehicles like buses, airplanes, and TRAX.
Government/State Buildings
In April, Governor Spencer Cox extended the mask mandate for all state employees through May 31. Masks will also still be required at the following facilities:
- DABC liquor stores: On April 7, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced that masks will continue to be required at all Utah liquor and wine stores beyond April 10.
- Utah courthouses: According to the latest information on its website, masks will continue to be required at all state and local courthouses.
- Salt Lake City facilities: On May 11, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall enacted a mask mandate for all Salt Lake City facilities.
- Salt Lake County facilities
This is a developing story; ABC4 will update this list as new details are provided.