The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

#29. Piute County

– Median household income: $29,125

— 60.7% below state average, 55.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

— #2,863 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.5%

— #3,114 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Garfield County

– Median household income: $44,279

— 40.3% below state average, 31.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

— #2,551 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

— #2,468 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Wayne County

– Median household income: $49,299

— 33.6% below state average, 24.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

— #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,010 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Kane County

– Median household income: $49,486

— 33.3% below state average, 23.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,406 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,989 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. San Juan County

– Median household income: $49,690

— 33.0% below state average, 23.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

— #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

— #1,969 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Carbon County

– Median household income: $50,328

— 32.2% below state average, 22.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

— #2,389 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

— #1,893 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Iron County

– Median household income: $52,045

— 29.9% below state average, 19.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

— #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,669 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Sevier County

– Median household income: $55,361

— 25.4% below state average, 14.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,309 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Sanpete County

– Median household income: $55,820

— 24.8% below state average, 14.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

— #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #1,262 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Grand County

– Median household income: $56,639

— 23.7% below state average, 12.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,197 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Emery County

– Median household income: $57,772

— 22.1% below state average, 11.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

— #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #1,078 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Uintah County

– Median household income: $59,428

— 19.9% below state average, 8.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #932 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #948 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Cache County

– Median household income: $60,530

— 18.4% below state average, 6.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #850 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Duchesne County

– Median household income: $61,655

— 16.9% below state average, 5.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #778 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Washington County

– Median household income: $61,747

— 16.8% below state average, 5.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.0%

— #703 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

— #771 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Millard County

– Median household income: $63,221

— 14.8% below state average, 2.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%

— #672 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Box Elder County

– Median household income: $63,573

— 14.3% below state average, 2.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

— #878 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #661 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Rich County

– Median household income: $63,917

— 13.9% below state average, 1.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%

— #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%

— #643 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Beaver County

– Median household income: $66,705

— 10.1% below state average, 2.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

— #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #501 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Juab County

– Median household income: $68,333

— 7.9% below state average, 5.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

— #676 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #430 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Weber County

– Median household income: $71,275

— 3.9% below state average, 9.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.8%

— #494 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #494 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #345 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Daggett County

– Median household income: $74,911

— 1.0% above state average, 15.3% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 44.3%

— #101 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

— #264 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Tooele County

– Median household income: $76,737

— 3.4% above state average, 18.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 35.2%

— #282 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

— #230 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Utah County

– Median household income: $77,057

— 3.9% above state average, 18.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 35.6%

— #266 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

— #226 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Salt Lake County

– Median household income: $77,128

— 4.0% above state average, 18.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 36.7%

— #243 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

— #225 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Wasatch County

– Median household income: $85,807

— 15.6% above state average, 32.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 42.2%

— #131 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.2%

— #125 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Davis County

– Median household income: $87,570

— 18.0% above state average, 34.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 41.5%

— #141 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

— #112 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Morgan County

– Median household income: $100,408

— 35.3% above state average, 54.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 50.9%

— #44 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 2.5%

— #48 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Summit County

– Median household income: $106,973

— 44.2% above state average, 64.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 53.0%

— #27 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

— #26 highest among all counties nationwide