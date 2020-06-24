Where can I light fireworks in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Summer months in Utah brings families together for fun, food, and celebrations. Two holidays known for bringing people together are quickly approaching.

The Fourth of July and Pioneer Day (July 24th), both are synonymous with Utahn’s engaging in setting off fireworks. The Utah Fire Marshal’s office has released information for this year’s festivities and guidelines on fireworks sales, discharge dates, and restricted areas for lighting fireworks.

Related: Stadium of Fire canceled for 2020, but fireworks still on for July 4th

Officials urge the public to make safety their first priority this 4th of July holiday.

Courtesy: Utah fire marshal

2020 Fireworks discharge dates:

Fireworks are allowed to be set-off between the hours of 11am and 11pm on the following dates:

July 2 – July 5 (July 4th hours extended to midnight)

July 22 – July 25 (July 24th hours extended to midnight)

While each county has a set list of restricted areas, when weather conditions increase the risk of wildfires, many areas will not allow firework use of any kind. Residents are encouraged to check with their local officials on restrictions before lighting fireworks.

Here’s where fireworks are allowed in the following areas:

Alpine – Alpine City 2020 Fireworks Restrictions

American Fork – Restrictions

Bountiful – Restrictions

Box Elder – State Fire Restriction Order Box Elder County

Brigham City – Restrictions and Map

Bryce Canyon City – Fireworks Prohibited

Cache County – Fireworks Restrictions and Map

Cedar Hills – Fireworks Restrictions

Centerville – Restrictions

Coalville – Ordinance No. 2016-2

Cottonwood Heights – Temporary Ban on Aerial Fireworks and City Fireworks Statement

Daggett County Fire & Fireworks – Resolution

Draper – Fireworks Restrictions and Ordinance

Eagle Mountain – Resolution

Emery County – Firework Plan

Enoch – Ordinance

Farmington – Restrictions and Map

Fruit Heights – Restrictions and Map

Henefer – The Council has banned all fireworks, and open fires within city limits.

Highland – Highland 2020 Firework Restrictions Map

Holladay – Ordinance

Iron County – Fireworks Restrictions and Fireworks Restrictions Map

Kanab – Firework Restrictions and Fireworks Exclusion Map

Layton – Layton City Firework Restrictions

Lehi – Fireworks are prohibited north of State Route 92 and along the Dry Creek corridor from 1200 East to Center Street.

Lindon – Map – City Wide

Mapleton – Fireworks Map

Moab – Resolution

Morgan – Fire Restrictions Executive Order

Murray – Ordinance

Myton – Resolution

North Salt Lake – Restrictions

Ogden – 2020 Fireworks Resolution and 2020 Fire_Restrictions Map

Orem – Map

Park City – Restrictions

Payson – Restrictions and Map

Pleasant Grove – Resolution and Map

Provo – Fire and Fireworks Restrictions – In addition to these restrictions, fireworks are not allowed anywhere on the BYU Campus.

Rich County – Rich County and ALL of the incorporated towns within Rich county have passed a complete & TOTAL fire & fireworks prohibited resolution. We ask for support in prohibiting fires & fireworks on state lands within Rich County until further notice. Fire Restriction Order Rich County

Riverdale – Ordinance and Map

Roy – Fireworks Restrictions

Salem – Ordinance

Salina – Ordinance

Salt Lake City – Fire Restrictions

Sandy – Map

Santaquin – Ordinance and Restrictions Map

Saratoga Springs – Fireworks Restrictions

South Jordan – Resolution R2019-14 , FireRestrictionZones2020, Jordan River Map, Bingham Creek Map,

South Ogden – Restrictions

South Weber – Fireworks Restrictions_Map

Spanish Fork – Ordinance

Springville – Restrictions

St. George – 2020 Fireworks Restrictions Map and Interactive Map and Fireworks Information

Taylorsville – Ordinance

Tooele County – County Restrictions Map

Tropic – Fireworks Prohibited

Unified Fire Authority Restrictions and Interactive Map

Vernal – Ordinance

Washington City – Fireworks Restrictions Map

Washington County – Washington County Fireworks Restrictions and Maps

Washington Terrace – Restriction Zone

Weber Fire District – Restrictions – State Fire Restriction Order

West Jordan – Fireworks Restrictions

West Valley City– Restrictions

Woodland Hills – No Fireworks Allowed.

Courtesy: Utah Fire info

The red shaded areas on the map above are areas where fireworks are not allowed

Restrictions are in effect for lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) West Desert District within the counties of Box Elder, Cache, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Rich, San Juan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, Washington, and Weber.

Those caught violating a fire restriction order could face a fine of up to $1,000 or even jail time.

The National Council recommends these Fireworks safety tips:

Use fireworks outdoors only.

Obey local laws. If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them!

Always have water handy (a hose or buckets of water).

Only use fireworks as intended. DO NOT try to alter them or combine them.

try to alter them or combine them. Never re-light a “dud” firework (wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water).

Use common sense when using fireworks. Spectators should keep a safe distance from the fireworks. The person lighting the fireworks should wear safety glasses.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix! Have a “designated” person light fireworks.

Only persons over age 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers of any type.

DO NOT ever use homemade fireworks or illegal explosives; they can kill! Report illegal explosives to the fire or police department in your community.