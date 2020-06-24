Where can I light fireworks in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Summer months in Utah brings families together for fun, food, and celebrations. Two holidays known for bringing people together are quickly approaching.
The Fourth of July and Pioneer Day (July 24th), both are synonymous with Utahn’s engaging in setting off fireworks. The Utah Fire Marshal’s office has released information for this year’s festivities and guidelines on fireworks sales, discharge dates, and restricted areas for lighting fireworks.
Related: Stadium of Fire canceled for 2020, but fireworks still on for July 4th
Officials urge the public to make safety their first priority this 4th of July holiday.
2020 Fireworks discharge dates:
Fireworks are allowed to be set-off between the hours of 11am and 11pm on the following dates:
- July 2 – July 5 (July 4th hours extended to midnight)
- July 22 – July 25 (July 24th hours extended to midnight)
While each county has a set list of restricted areas, when weather conditions increase the risk of wildfires, many areas will not allow firework use of any kind. Residents are encouraged to check with their local officials on restrictions before lighting fireworks.
Here’s where fireworks are allowed in the following areas:
Alpine – Alpine City 2020 Fireworks Restrictions
American Fork – Restrictions
Bountiful – Restrictions
Box Elder – State Fire Restriction Order Box Elder County
Brigham City – Restrictions and Map
Bryce Canyon City – Fireworks Prohibited
Cache County – Fireworks Restrictions and Map
Cedar Hills – Fireworks Restrictions
Centerville – Restrictions
Coalville – Ordinance No. 2016-2
Cottonwood Heights – Temporary Ban on Aerial Fireworks and City Fireworks Statement
Daggett County Fire & Fireworks – Resolution
Draper – Fireworks Restrictions and Ordinance
Eagle Mountain – Resolution
Emery County – Firework Plan
Enoch – Ordinance
Farmington – Restrictions and Map
Fruit Heights – Restrictions and Map
Henefer – The Council has banned all fireworks, and open fires within city limits.
Highland – Highland 2020 Firework Restrictions Map
Holladay – Ordinance
Iron County – Fireworks Restrictions and Fireworks Restrictions Map
Kanab – Firework Restrictions and Fireworks Exclusion Map
Layton – Layton City Firework Restrictions
Lehi – Fireworks are prohibited north of State Route 92 and along the Dry Creek corridor from 1200 East to Center Street.
Lindon – Map – City Wide
Mapleton – Fireworks Map
Moab – Resolution
Morgan – Fire Restrictions Executive Order
Murray – Ordinance
Myton – Resolution
North Salt Lake – Restrictions
Ogden – 2020 Fireworks Resolution and 2020 Fire_Restrictions Map
Orem – Map
Park City – Restrictions
Payson – Restrictions and Map
Pleasant Grove – Resolution and Map
Provo – Fire and Fireworks Restrictions – In addition to these restrictions, fireworks are not allowed anywhere on the BYU Campus.
Rich County – Rich County and ALL of the incorporated towns within Rich county have passed a complete & TOTAL fire & fireworks prohibited resolution. We ask for support in prohibiting fires & fireworks on state lands within Rich County until further notice. Fire Restriction Order Rich County
Roy – Fireworks Restrictions
Salem – Ordinance
Salina – Ordinance
Salt Lake City – Fire Restrictions
Sandy – Map
Santaquin – Ordinance and Restrictions Map
Saratoga Springs – Fireworks Restrictions
South Jordan – Resolution R2019-14 , FireRestrictionZones2020, Jordan River Map, Bingham Creek Map,
South Ogden – Restrictions
South Weber – Fireworks Restrictions_Map
Spanish Fork – Ordinance
Springville – Restrictions
St. George – 2020 Fireworks Restrictions Map and Interactive Map and Fireworks Information
Taylorsville – Ordinance
Tooele County – County Restrictions Map
Tropic – Fireworks Prohibited
Unified Fire Authority Restrictions and Interactive Map
Vernal – Ordinance
Washington City – Fireworks Restrictions Map
Washington County – Washington County Fireworks Restrictions and Maps
Washington Terrace – Restriction Zone
Weber Fire District – Restrictions – State Fire Restriction Order
West Jordan – Fireworks Restrictions
West Valley City– Restrictions
Woodland Hills – No Fireworks Allowed.
The red shaded areas on the map above are areas where fireworks are not allowed
Restrictions are in effect for lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) West Desert District within the counties of Box Elder, Cache, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Rich, San Juan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, Washington, and Weber.
Those caught violating a fire restriction order could face a fine of up to $1,000 or even jail time.
The National Council recommends these Fireworks safety tips:
- Use fireworks outdoors only.
- Obey local laws. If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them!
- Always have water handy (a hose or buckets of water).
- Only use fireworks as intended. DO NOT try to alter them or combine them.
- Never re-light a “dud” firework (wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water).
- Use common sense when using fireworks. Spectators should keep a safe distance from the fireworks. The person lighting the fireworks should wear safety glasses.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix! Have a “designated” person light fireworks.
- Only persons over age 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers of any type.
- DO NOT ever use homemade fireworks or illegal explosives; they can kill! Report illegal explosives to the fire or police department in your community.