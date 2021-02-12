Where can I buy Girl Scout cookies if I don’t know a Girl Scout?

(ABC4) – Samoas and Thin Mints and Trefoils, oh my!

It is that time of year again. Your favorite Girl Scout cookies are available for purchase, and the proceeds will benefit girls in a local troop.

But how can you get those cookies into your hands if you do not know a Girl Scout?

Visit gsutah.org and enter your zip code into the field at the top of the screen marked “Find Cookies!”

Looking to buy cookies the socially distanced way?

There is the option to have the cookies shipped to your home from a local troop by filling out an order form online. Shipped orders require that you purchase a minimum of four packages of cookies. Shipping and handling fees are available on the digital order form.

Donated boxes ship for free and don’t count towards the four package minimum, the site says.

According to the site, the cookies will arrive in two to 15 business days for orders in the United States, though COVID-19 restrictions could affect the time.

There is also the option to buy cookies from a nearby cookie booth starting in March. Once you enter your zip code on the website, it will provide you a list of nearby cookie booth locations, times, and dates.

This information can also be accessed through downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or by texting COOKIES to 59618.

For more information, visit girlscouts.org.