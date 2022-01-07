Where are Utah’s COVID hotspots?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County, by far, reports the most COVID-19 cases per day across Utah — but it’s not even in the top 10 when adjusted for population.

Over the last two weeks, ABC4 looked into the county totals across Utah — and the rankings below are based on the number of cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.

Kane County (39 cases, 4,771.9 per 100,000 residents) Millard County (111 cases, 2,640.2 per 100,000 residents) Sanpete County (221 cases, 2217.1 per 100,000 residents) Carbon County (165 cases, 1759.6 per 100,000 residents) Utah County (9,816 cases, 1507.7 per 100,000 residents) Cache County (1,917 cases, 1474.6 per 100,000 residents) Summit County (2,028 cases, 1429.2 per 100,000 residents) Washington County (2,088 cases, 1334.8 per 100,000 residents) Grand County (140 cases, 1285.7 per 100,000 residents) Uintah County (165 cases, 1237.4 per 100,000 residents)

Long lines, reports of up to 5-hour waits at some Utah testing sites

Long lines, reports of up to 5-hour waits at some Utah testing sites

Long lines, reports of up to 5-hour waits at some Utah testing sites

But Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director with Salt Lake County Health Dept., says case totals are more important than rates at this stage of the pandemic.

“When we have over 4,000 cases in Salt Lake County, that means we’re going to contribute a lot to our hospitals,” said Dunn.

And this matters, she says, because the sheer number of people testing positive will also be the ones calling out sick from work.

Wait times of 5 or 6 hours for COVID tests? Yep. @UtahDepOfHealth pic.twitter.com/d2HC2YAaGc — Nick McGurk (@NickMcGurkTV) January 8, 2022

“What we’ve learned in watching states to the East of us, is that they actually start losing their essential workforce. We’re talking about police officers, firefighters, school teachers,” said Dunn.

“Off duty, because they have COVID,” she added.